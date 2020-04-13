FLU VACCINES MARKET IN EUROPE – DETAILED INSIGHTS OF MAJOR KEY PLAYERS LIKE SANOFI PASTEUR, MYLAN ASTRAZENECA, PFIZER, AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON (REVENUE, DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS, PROFILE)

In this report, in the last several years, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) market of Flu Vaccine developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.50%. In 2016, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Revenue of Flu Vaccine is nearly 750 M USD; the actual sales are about 77 M Doses.

Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots, are vaccines that protect against influenza. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year as the influenza virus rapidly changes. Most provide modest to high protection against influenza; however, each year this varies. Evidence in adults over 65 years old is poor. They decrease the number of missed days of work by a half day on average. Vaccinating children may protect those around them.

The classification of Flu vaccines includes Whole Virus Vaccines, Split Virus Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines and Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines, and the proportion of Whole Virus Vaccines in 2016 was about 43%, and the proportion was in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Flu Vaccine is widely used for Children (6 months to 3 years) and for Adults and Children over 3years. The most proportion of Flu Vaccine is For Adults and Children over 3years, and the proportion in 2016 was about 75%.

Europe in the EMEA was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 80% in 2016. And in the major countries we mentioned in the report, Germany was the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%. Following Russia, France was the second-largest consumption region, with a proportion of 11%.

Market competition is not intense. CSL, GSK, Sanofi Pasteur, Mylan, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, etc. are the leaders of the industry in the EMEA, with high-end customers in the Flu Vaccine market.

Geographically, this report split Europe into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Flu Vaccine for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Europe Flu Vaccine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Flu Vaccine sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

CSL

GSK

Sanofi Pasteur

Mylan

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Whole Virus Vaccines

Split Virus Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Virus Vaccines

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Flu Vaccine for each application, including

For Children (6 months to 3 years)

For Adults and Children over 3 years

