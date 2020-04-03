Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2027

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology removes oxides of sulfur from the combustion of flue gases of power plants and other industrial processes that burn oil or coal for process heating and electricity generation. The FGD system utilizes an alkaline sorbent to contact the flue gases to remove SOx. Stricter emission norms and demand for electricity generation will drive the global flue gas desulfurization systems market in the coming years. Key industry players are undertaking prominent initiatives such as contracts, partnerships & agreements, and overseas business expansion to gain a competitive advantage over other industry participants.

The flue gas desulfurization systems market is projected to grow in the forecast period on account of increasing demand for electricity and robust investments in thermal power generation. Also, stringent government regulations concerning air quality norms are propelling market growth. However, emerging alternative and renewable sources of energy may impede the growth of the flue gas desulfurization systems market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing count of coal-fired plants in India and China is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the flue gas desulfurization systems market and the key players in the coming years.

Leading Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Players:

ANDRITZ AG

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Doosan Lentjes

FLSmidth A/S

General Electric Company

HAMON S.A.

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Rafako SA

Thermax Limited

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

