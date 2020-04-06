Foaming Agents Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2021

Foaming agents are used create foam in food products and also used to add flavour to the food products. Various types of foaming agents include Gelatin and Lecithin.

Gelatin is used in various food products to stabilize the foam. However, Lecithin is primarily used for converting juices to foams. Foaming agents are of various types including natural and artificial foaming agents. Natural foaming agents such as Yucca schidigera and Quillaja saponaria are used in various applications such as carbonated beverages, juices and beer. These foaming agents are especially used in products that require enhanced foaming properties.

Global foaming agents market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based on the type, food foaming agents is segmented into natural and artificial. Of which, the natural foaming agent is the leading segment in terms of revenue contribution, followed by the artificial foaming agents. The natural foaming agent is the dominating segment, as companies are primarily manufacturing natural foaming agents in order to meet the rising preference of the customers for the food products that contain natural ingredients. On the basis of application food foaming agents, segmentation includes beverages and dairy. Of which, beverage segment is expected to be the dominating segment over the forecast period due the expanding market for the beverage such as alcohol globally, However, followed by the dairy, dairy segment is expected to witness consistent growth in the coming four to five years. Global foaming agents market is segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

The Global foaming agents market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due to the expanding beverage and dairy industry. Globally among all regions, North America is the most dominating segment followed by other regions. In North America, U.S. is expected to contribute highest market share, followed by other countries during the forecast period. North America is expected to contribute maximum market share owing to the high consumption of food products, especially in the dairy segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fast growth in the next four to five years

A major factor that fuel the growth of foaming agents market includes the growing demand of consumers for the food products that are superior in taste. Another factor that is expected to boost the demand of foaming agent is increasing consumption of beverages such as alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Moreover, application of foaming agent in beverages such as alcohol is the cost-effective method for releasing foam in drinks. However, major factor that is expected to hinder the growth of foaming agents is adverse effects related to the consumption of food products in beverage and dairy segment

Nature S.A.

Bergen International

Adams Food Ingredients Ltd

Desert King International

Garuda International Inc.

Kerry Inc.

RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd

Companies operating in foaming agent market are adopting strategy to launch numerous foaming agents in order to cater to the evolving demand for foaming agents especially from food and beverage industry. Companies are also adopting a strategy to expand its geographical reach in order to increase its market presence and grab the maximum untapped and potential market related to foaming agents. Companies operating in foaming agents market are also adopting a strategy to increase the revenue by manufacturing foaming agents tailored for the specific application.