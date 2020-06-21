How-Covid-19-will-reshape Folding Boxboards Market: Evolving Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Folding boxboard packaging is a distinctive type of packaging prepared from layers of bleached mechanical and chemical pulp. These boxboard are the carton boxes fairly similar to retail boxes, which are made up of paperboard and allow for minimal storage space. It is a solid, lightweight, cheap, reliable, and effective packaging solution for any product. European standards permit the use of optical brightening agent such as florescent dyes in paperboard coatings for food grade paperboard packaging. These are widely used in many retail shelf products and come in different thickness depending on the weight of the product. It is a base for many packaging solutions and is used in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical, photographic, and frozen food industries.

Further, the print quality of folding boxboards is much better than corrugate printed boxes and lightweight of these boxes make them suitable for lighter products. Folding boxboards can treated as per requirement such as laminating, foiling, and polishing to matt or gloss. Increase in demand from different industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverages drives the global folding boxboards market. Further, steady consumption of liquid packaging and food service board boosts the growth of the global market. However, brittleness, less elasticity, and loss of tear strength hamper the growth of the global market.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Folding boxboards market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Folding Boxboards industry include Kotkamills, Hangzhou Gerson Paper, International Paper, Antalis International, Iggesund Paperboard, Beloit Box Board, Box-Board Products.

