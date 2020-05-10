Folding Cartons Market Experiences Downtrend Owing to Changing Consumer Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic
The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the ASEAN market. Key players in the ASEAN Folding Cartons market include Amcor Limited, AR Packaging Group AB, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft M.b.h., International Paper, DS Smith PLC, and Rengo Co., Ltd.
The ASEAN folding cartons market is segmented into:
By End User
- Food & BeveragesÃÂ
- Frozen & Chilled food products
- Fresh food products
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Ready to eat food products
- Beverages
- OthersÃÂ
- Homecare Products
- Personal care products
- Pharma and Healthcare products
- Tobacco Products
- Industrial Products
- Others
By Order Type
- Standard
- Customized
By Material Type
- Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
- Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK)
- Coated Recycled Board (CRB)
- Uncoated Kraft Boxboard (UKB)
