Folding Cartons Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

COVID-19 Impact on Folding Cartons Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Folding Cartons market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Folding Cartons market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the ASEAN market. Key players in the ASEAN Folding Cartons market include Amcor Limited, AR Packaging Group AB, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft M.b.h., International Paper, DS Smith PLC, and Rengo Co., Ltd.

The ASEAN folding cartons market is segmented into:

By End User

Food & BeveragesÃÂ Frozen & Chilled food products Fresh food products Bakery & Confectionary Ready to eat food products Beverages OthersÃÂ

Homecare Products

Personal care products

Pharma and Healthcare products

Tobacco Products

Industrial Products

Others

By Order Type

Standard

Customized

By Material Type

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK)

Coated Recycled Board (CRB)

Uncoated Kraft Boxboard (UKB)

