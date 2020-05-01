Fondaparinux Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

“

key players for securing the Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) along with manufacturing the molecule through licensed innovation, is relied upon to drive overall growth of fondaparinux market. In July 2016, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. gone into a concurrence with Alchemia Ltd. to buy the IPRs of fondaparinux sodium for around $US 17.5 Mn. The healthcare market is boosting 20% a year globally. These drugs are now creating an intensive market to keep patients healthier and minimize costs by neglecting unnecessary hospitalizations. The expanding predominance of thrombocytosis combined with developing an interest in quick acting and more productive therapeutics is assessed to drive overall market growth. The expanding aging population is filling the predominance of diseases such as heart infections and orthopedic conditions. Likewise, the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular infection increments with age, yielding a higher rate in grown-ups matured 60 years or more. Troublesome manufacturing procedures of this medication are in charge of its high value, which confines its utilization.

There are risks of severe side effects with fondaparinux. Fondaparinux may bring about bleeding all the more effortlessly, particularly if the patient has a bleeding issue, hemorrhagic stroke, eye issues due to diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension, stomach or intestinal draining or ulcer, recent brain or spine surgery, late eye surgery, or adults who have kidney related problems. Uncertainty by the government regulations, also low guidance from doctors in selecting proper anticoagulant, reimbursement coverage may be weak sometimes, and accuracy or medical technology infancy is a concern to some degree during the forecast period.

Global Fondaparinux Market: Segmentation

The fondaparinux market can be segmented as follows:

Global Fondaparinux Market: By Product Type

Branded Drug

Generics Drug

Global Fondaparinux Market: By Application

Orthopedics (Hip or Knee Replacement)

Cardiovascular

Abdominal Surgery

Others

Global Fondaparinux Market: By End User Type

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Care Settings

Global Fondaparinux Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the fondaparinux market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Overall wellness services are rapidly growing at a healthy CAGR. North American region has a huge market owing to a large number of manufacturers, technological advancements with increasing aging population and increasing brand awareness about the upcoming drugs and treatments. North America, generic drugs account for maximum share of the market by volume followed by European countries. A few nations including France, Japan, and Spain have received good non-exclusive policies that urge medical experts to recommend generics for branded products. Generic drugs are expected to witness lucrative development over the forecast period. Asian countries (mainly China and India) and Latin American countries (mainly Brazil) are having more growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period. China is required to be a developing business sector for key pharmaceutical organizations because of the nearness of target population and high neglected clinical needs. Higher growth of fondaparinux market is mainly due to the increasing awareness among healthcare sectors/patients and penetration of top manufacturers in the untapped segment to capture more market. In Asia Pacific regions pharmaceutical industries are starting to make acquisitions, now improving the efficiency of the healthcare delivery system as well as the workforce in other sectors too.

Global Fondaparinux Market: Key Players

The key players in the global fondaparinux market are

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi S.A.

Apotex

Abbott India Limited

Aspen Holdings

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Inc.

WisMed Pharmaceuticals

Kaifeng Pharmaceutical

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest Of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

