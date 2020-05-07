Food Emulsifier Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic

Analysis of the Global Food Emulsifier Market

Segmentation Analysis of the Food Emulsifier Market

Increasing demand for convenience and packaged foods and preference for low fat foods are the key factors fueling the demand for food emulsifiers in Southeast Asia. The factor driving the development of the food emulsifier is usage of food emulsifiers in ice creams. Increasing health awareness among consumers in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia among others is expected to further improve the food emulsifier market in the region. Meanwhile, Thailand is an untapped market and is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for distributors and manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 – 2021.

Stringent government regulations across various countries such as Thailand and Singapore among others are restraining the expansion of the Southeast Asia food emulsifier market. Different organizations such as FDA among others have set safety standards to decide whether a preservative is safe for its intended use.

Food emulsifiers are used in various foods and beverages as a food additive to reduce the fat content. Based on product types, the food emulsifier market in Southeast Asia is segmented into stearoyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, lecithin, mono, di-glycerides & derivatives and others. Based on the different types of emulsifiers, the mono, di-glycerides & derivatives segment commanded the largest market share in 2014, followed by the lecithin segment. Sorbitan ester is extensively used in low fat foods and it helps to maintain the food standards and quality Sorbitan esters are set to rise at a considerable growth rate as compared to other products segment.

In Southeast Asia, the usage of food emulsifiers is estimated to rise enormously during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to boost the expansion of the food emulsifiers market in the region. Food emulsifiers are used in various convenience food and processed products, including processed meat and fish, cakes and snacks to prevent bacterial spoilage. The increasing demand for such food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the food emulsifier market. Busy lifestyles are boosting the demand for convenience food products and, this in turn is driving the growth of the food emulsifier market

Based on geography, the Southeast Asia food emulsifier market is segmented into Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Southeast Asia. In 2014, Indonesia holds the biggest market share in the food emulsifier market trailed by Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand and would be same for the forecast period of 2015 – 2021. For instance, of late, the demand for emulsifier products has increased in the Southeast Asia region due to increase in demand from emerging countries such as Thailand and Vietnam among others. Vietnam has made rapid progress in the food emulsifiers market in the Southeast Asia region. Furthermore, Malaysia is anticipated to register healthy growth during the forecast period.

The key participants in the food emulsifier market are Archer-Daniels-Midlands Company, DSM Nutritional Products AG, CP Kelco U.S., Cargill Inc, Ajinomoto Co., Associated British Foods Plc., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Givaudan SA among others.

The Southeast Asia food emulsifier market has been segmented as:

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Product Type

Stearoyl Lactylatess

Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives

Sorbitan Esters

Lecithin

Others

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Application Type

Dairy Products

Convenience Foods

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Products

Others

Southeast Asia Food Emulsifier Market: By Countries

Southeast Asia Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Southeast Asia



