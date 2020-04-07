Food Encapsulation Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2026

Analysis Report on Food Encapsulation Market

On the basis of application, the food encapsulation market includesdietary supplements, functional food, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, frozen products, animal nutrition, dairy products and others. Among all these segments dietary supplements, functional food, bakery products and beverages is expected to be the top four segments, which are collectivelyexpected to account foraround 70.9% of the globalfood encapsulationmarket by 2020.In terms of sales, functional food and bakeryproducts are expected to record fastest CAGR of 10.8% and 10.2% respectively during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global food encapsulation market analysis focusses on North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of market share contribution, North America is expected to represent the most lucrative market, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. North America is estimated to be US$ 816.6 million in 2014 and expected to reach at US$ 1,401.3 million by 2020, by registering a CAGR of 9.7% during 2015-2020.However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% accounting for US$ 1,395.3 million by 2020.Growth of the market in APEJ is attributed to rising investments by companies in the encapsulation industry for packaged food. International companies are gaining penetration in the market in Western Europe in terms of technology development. This is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focused on developing innovative products, while complying with regulations for food grade materials usage. In order to offer cost advantage to companies, local players have emerged, offering encapsulation technology at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is expected to widen options for various companies as new entrants in the food encapsulation market in the near future. Proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications such as developing encapsulated system to offer two different flavours in a chewing gum at equal intervals. This is intended to offer distinct taste and flavour to the consumer ensuring improved consumer perception. Also, need to efficiently blend ingredients while ensuring taste, flavour and shelf-life stability of finished products is of vital importance. Thus, companies need to focus on combining encapsulation technology and wall material for enhanced product life in applications such as dairy products, beverages, and animal nutrition products

The prominent players profiled in this report include Balchem Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Givaudan SA ADR, Symrise AG, TasteTech ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR), Appvion Inc., Aveka Group, Firmenich International SA, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. and BASF SE S/ADR.

