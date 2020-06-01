Food Processing Machinery Market Future Growth Prospect Till 2023 | GEA Group, Mallet & Company, NICHIMO CO., LTD., SPX, Tetra Laval International S.A.

Sameer Joshi

Food processing machines are meant for manufacturing high quality food with enhanced taste and increased shelf life. These are also responsible for packaging of different food items such as baked foods, confectionaries, beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and others.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Bucher Industries John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Hosokawa Micron Corp. GEA Group Mallet & Company, Inc. NICHIMO CO., LTD. SPX Corporation Tetra Laval International S.A.

What is the Dynamics of Food Processing Machinery Market?

Food processing machinery buyers demand the equipment to be loaded with latest technology and offering high processing capacity with international hygiene & quality standards. The demand for processed food items have increased globally due to change in food habits and preferences. Moreover, growth in food processing industry has provided opportunities for new players to enter the market with innovative products offering higher output and better results.

What is the SCOPE of Food Processing Machinery Market?

The global market is driven by increase in demand for processed quality food and rise in consumer concerns over safety of food products. However, implementation of certain standards by the government pertaining to food processing machinery restrains the market growth. Furthermore, advanced technology innovation resulting in lesser energy consumption and minimal waste generation provide opportunities such as high sales and market growth.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The food processing machinery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of operation, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others (cutting machines, dispensing machines, and ovens).

What is the Regional Framework of Food Processing Machinery Market?

Based on application, it is categorized into bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others (grain, fruit, and nut & vegetable). On the basis of mode of operation, it is bifurcated into semi-automatic and fully automatic. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

