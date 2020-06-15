Forensic Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market is set to Show Significant Growth by 2027 Abbott, CLIMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promadis, RJ Lee Group, LabLynx, LABWORKS

The forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of crime cases resulting in death and police interrogation, advancements in LIMS features and others. Moreover, introduction of these solutions in the untapped developing and under-developed economies by the market players are likely to create opportunities during the forecast period.

Leading Forensic Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Players:

Abbott, CLIMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promadis, RJ Lee Group, LabLynx, Inc., LABWORKS, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc., LabWare

Forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) are specifically designed to meet all aspects of the forensic industry. These software solutions are accommodated with features that include pre-logging of evidence as well as documenting crime scene to property storage information and others. This helps the researchers and forensic professionals to reduce their time invested in paperwork and spend more of it on the casework.

The “Global Forensic Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, component, application, and geography. The global forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as standalone and integrated. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise, web-based and cloud based. Based on component, the global market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into DNA profiling, chemical analysis, biometric or fingerprint analysis, firearm analysis, drug analysis and others.

