Form and surface measuring machines Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

Global Form and surface measuring machines Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Form and surface measuring machines are used to evaluate the waviness, roughness and contour profiles of equipment. Increasing need for quality control from end use industries such as automotive, electronics etc. are surging the demand for form and surface measuring machines. As instruments used in these industries are at high risk of failure they require form and surface measuring machines at regular intervals, for product quality optimization, reduce scrap or water generation during the manufacturing process. The benefits of form and surface measuring machines such as enhanced productivity, quality of components and performance during the production process is one of the prominent factors attributing towards the market growth. Surging demand from end-use industries such as automotive, mechanical product manufacturing coupled with supportive regulatory norms are triggering the market growth. The application of form and surface measuring machine in end-use industries help in determining characteristics of the object of conformity assessment and examination of product design, process and product. For instance, these surface and form measuring machines are used in the automotive industry for inspection, measuring and quality checking applications of different components including measurement of crankshafts, gear shafts and camshafts.

The automotive industry has been gradually using optical gauging machines over conventional strain gauges, extensometers, accelerometers and transducers to boost the safety and modifying the vehicle design. Hence, positive outlook of the automotive industry is spurring the demand for form and surface measuring machines. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer, passenger car production in Europe increased from 13.53 million in 2009 to 16.54 million units in 2018. Further, as per the car group organization global light vehicles production in expected to increase 101.2 million units by 2026 from 59.9 million units in 2009. However, lack of skilled workforce is likely to hamper the market growth. Apart from this, technological innovation is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.The regional analysis of global Form and surface measuring machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as Europe is one of the largest manufacturers of mechanical products and automotive. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surge in electronics industry coupled with booming automotive industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Form and surface measuring machines market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

KLA-Tencor

Mitutoyo Corporation

Accretech

Mahr GmBH

Carl Zeiss AG

Taylor Hobson

Keyence Corporation

Zygo Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Bruker Nano Surfaces

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Automotive

Mechanical Products

Electronic Products

Others

By Type:

Contact Contour and Surface Measuring Machine

Non-Contact Contour and Surface Measuring Machine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Form and surface measuring machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

