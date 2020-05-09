FPSO Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global FPSO market reveals that the global FPSO market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global FPSO market is discussed in the presented study.

The FPSO market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global FPSO market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global FPSO market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

the report segments the market based on the type, which include converted, new-build and redeployed. It also segments the market on the basis of water depth as shallow water (up to 499 meters), deepwater (500 meters to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography.

For better understanding of the global FPSO market, key trend analysis is also provided. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the types of FPSOs are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of FPSO. Major market participants profiled in this report include MODEC, Inc. (Japan), SBM Offshore N.V. (Netherlands), BW Offshore (Norway), Bluewater Energy Services B.V.(Netherlands), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bumi Armada Berhad (Malaysia), Yinson Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Teekay Corporation (Bermuda) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Global FPSO Market: By Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market: By Water Depth

Shallow water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Global FPSO Market: By Geography

Americas U.S. Canada Mexico Brazil

Europe U.K. Norway Italy

Asia India China Southeast Asia

Africa West Africa Rest of Africa

Oceania Australia New Zealand



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Africa

Oceania

