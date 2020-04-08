Fracture Management Products Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR XX% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Fracture of the bones is majorly treated with a splint and/or cast. A splint or cast helps in immobilizing the bone and further encourages the bone to properly straighten (align). At times, medications are prescribed for easing the pain caused by the fracture. Fracture management products aid in managing the fracture to heal and provide body the support to function efficiently.

According to a survey conducted in the United States, approximately 10.2 million fracture cases are reported to physician offices and hospitals every year, among which the lower limbs fracture account for the largest proportion of visits (estimated around 5.0 million), followed by fingers and hand fractures and the ulna or radius.

Fracture management products manufacturers are highly focused on technologically advancing the products for providing better ease and quicker healing results. Fracture management products are highly in demand by various orthopedic centers and hospitals having specialized orthopedic departments.

Growing geriatric population, associated incidence of osteoporosis and osteoporotic fractures and demographics are some of the leading factors that are expected to contribute to the market growth for fracture management products during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness on different fracture management products and easy availability of these fracture management products across various regions is also expected to propel demand for fracture management products during the forecast period. In addition improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure in developing regions are also expected to contribute to the market growth for fracture management products throughout the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with fracture management products and less availability of these fracture management products in under developed regions might obstruct market growth for fracture management products during the forecast period.

On the basis of Product Type, Fracture Management Products Market can be segmented as:

External Fracture Management Products

Internal Fracture Management Products Plate and Screw Fixation Products Intramedullary Nails Hip Screws

Small Bone Fracture Management Products

Others

On the basis of Material Type, Fracture Management Products Market can be segmented as:

Metallic Fixators

Bio absorbable Fixators

Others

On the basis of End Use, Fracture Management Products Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Fracture Management Products market has witnessed growth due to increasing availability of fracture management products for osteoporosis and osteoporotic related fractures. Demand for fracture management products is also consistently on the rise because of the high incidence of lower limb and hand fractures.

The fracture management products market is highly fragmented and has large number of local manufacturers dealing in the developing regions. Bio-absorbable fixators have immensely gained popularity because of the quick and efficient result. Orthopedic centers by the end use segment are expected to contribute a significant revenue share for the fracture management products market during the forecast period.

Different products that are available in the fracture management products market are casts, splints, POPs, paddings & stockinettes and various different fracture management products accessories.

Geographically, global fracture management products market is segmented into regions viz. Latin America, North America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Oceania. North America’s fracture management products market is expanding because of increase in healthcare expenditure and high availability of fracture management products in the region.

High awareness on fracture management products in the region is also expected to fuel market growth for fracture management products for North America.

Europe’s fracture management products market and Asia-Pacific’s fracture management products market is also expected to grow at a robust rate owing it to the increase in number of local manufacturers for fracture management products and high incidence of fracture cases in the region. Middle East and Africa’s market for fracture management products is expected to grow at a decent rate because of low awareness on fracture management products and less availability of fracture management products in the region.

Some of the market participants in the Global Fracture Management Products market identified across the value chain include: Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Sonoma Orthopedic Products, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Tornier, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, China, ASEAN)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: