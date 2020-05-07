(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Fragile X Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

– The total cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 117,962 in 2017.

– Among all the countries, the highest population of Fragile X Syndrome was in the United States with 67,654 cases in 2017.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed Fragile X Syndrome prevalent population with 9,383 cases, followed by France.

“There were 40,102 cases of Fragile X Syndrome in males and 27,552 prevalent cases in females in the US in 2017.”

Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for Fragile X Syndrome. The treatment relies on the associated symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome which are typically managed using pharmacologic interventions, such as stimulants for attention deficit and hyperactivity, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for anxiety, antipsychotic drugs for aggression and mood instability, and melatonin for sleep.

In boys with Fragile X Syndrome, the most frequently used medications are stimulants. These medications are targeted toward the symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and distractability and can be quite helpful in these areas. Despite being the most common medication in Fragile X Syndrome, the efficacy of these drugs and their side effects vary for each individual.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are used to treat mood disorder, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive behaviours associated with FXS. They are useful, particularly in alleviating social anxiety, tantrums, and aggression. Fluoxetine can be beneficial for selective mutism.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Fragile X Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Cannabidiol

2. Acamprosate

3. BPN14770

4. OV101

5. Trofinetide

And many others

The key players in Fragile X Syndrome market are:

1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

2. Confluence Pharmaceuticals

3. Tetra Therapeutics

4. Ovid Therapeutics

5. Neuren Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive summary

3. Organisations

4. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Fragile X Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fragile X Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM

7.3. United States

7.4. EU5

7.5. Assumptions and Rationale

7.6. Germany

7.7. France

7.8. Italy

7.9. Spain

7.10. United Kingdom (UK)

7.11. Japan

8. Fragile X Syndrome Current Treatment

9. Unmet Need

10. Fragile X Syndrome Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. Cannabidiol: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

10.3. Acamprosate: Confluence Pharmaceuticals

10.4. BPN14770: Tetra Therapeutics

10.5. OV101: Ovid Therapeutics

10.6. Trofinetide: Neuren Pharmaceuticals

11. Fragile X Syndrome Market Size

12. Fragile X Syndrome Market Outlook: 7 MM

12.1. United States

12.2. EU5

12.3. Germany

12.4. France

12.4.3. Italy

12.5. Spain

12.6. United Kingdom

12.7. Japan

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. SWOT analysis

16. Cases studies

17. KOL Views

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

