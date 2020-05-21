Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2018 New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development and Regional Analysis 2025
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing frauds and its related loss is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of National Audit Office (NAO) United Kingdom, around 1.9 million cyber related fraud incidents was found in 2016 in United Kingdom that results into loss of around $11.35 billion. Thus, increasing fraud cases and its cost is expected to fuel the fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.
The report on global fraud detection and prevention market includes component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical segments. Component segment is divided into solution and services, application area is further sub-segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others, deployment mode comprised cloud and on-premises, organization size is further segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises and by vertical includes banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government/public sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power and manufacturing. Predictive analytics segment is the dominating segment owing to rising demand to identify potential threats, payment frauds and credit/debit card frauds.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076453
The regional analysis of global fraud detection and prevention market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global fraud detection and prevention market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing loss due to fraudulent activities in organization and the emergence of several FDP solution providers are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players mainly include-
*Fico
*IBM
*Fiserv
*FIS Global
*ACI Worldwide
*Bae Systems
*Experian
*Lexisnexis Risk Solutions
*Iovation
*Friss
*Nice
*DXC Technology
*Dell Technologies
*SAS Institute
*SAP
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Others
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Application Area:
Identity Theft
Payment Fraud
Money Laundering
Others
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Retail
Telecommunication
Government/Public Sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name:David
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609