Function as a Service Market by Sales Analysis 2019-2026

The global Function as a Service market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Function as a Service Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the function as a service market include Google Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, Karnataka,India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.).

The market has been segmented as follows:

Function as a Service Market, by Type

Developer centric FaaS

Operator centric FaaS

Function as a Service Market, by Service

Service Monitoring and management

Automation integration services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Hi tech Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Function as a Service Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Others

Latin America Brazil Argentina Others



