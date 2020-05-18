Function Generator Market Key Manufacturers, Leading Source, Products, Regional Insights and Growth Trends By 2027 | B&K Precision Corporation,Fluke Corporation,Keysight Technologies,KIKUSUI AMERICA, INC

A function generator is an equipment used to generate different types of electrical waveforms over a wide range of frequencies, the common waveforms produced by the function generator are the triangular wave, square wave, sine wave, and saw tooth shapes. Function generators are used for production testing, laboratory testing, equipment maintenance, which driving the growth of the function generator market. The function generator has the flexibility to create non-sine shapes as compared to a sine wave oscillator that is positively impacting the growth of the function generator market. Increasing demand for advanced test and measurement equipment and growing demand from communication technology is booming the growth of the function generator market.

A function generator is an equipment that can produce precise waveforms such as sine, triangle, ramp, square, as well as arbitrary. These equipment are ideal for scientific research due to its high-performance and fast signal generation, henceforth increasing the use of a function generator that propels the growth of the function generator market. Moreover, the necessity of testing, measurement, and monitoring results in increasing the use of a function generator that propelling the growth of the function generator market. The rising adoption of high-performance and power-efficient equipment in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and among others, are expected to boost the demand for the function generator market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global function generator market is segmented on the basis of type, output frequency, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as analog, digital. On the basis of output frequency the market is segmented as up to 50 MHz, 50-100 MHz, above 100 MHz.On the basis of end-user the market is segmented asaerospace and defense, telecommunications, healthcare, electronics, others.

Some of the key players of Function Generator Market:

B&K Precision Corporation,Fluke Corporation,Keysight Technologies,KIKUSUI AMERICA, INC.,PROMAX ELECTRONICA S.L,Rigol Technologies Inc.,Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,Tabor Electronics Ltd,TEKTRONIX, INC.,Teledyne LeCroy

