Functional Apparel Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2028

companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Non-Athletic

Swimwear Athletic Non-Athletic



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric Polypropylene Cotton Bamboo Wool Polyester

Specialty Fabric Neoprene Spandex

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

China Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

India Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Japan Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Australia Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Brazil Peru Rest of South America



