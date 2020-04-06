Functional Apparel Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2020

Global Functional Apparel market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Functional Apparel .

This industry study presents the global Functional Apparel market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Functional Apparel market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Market Segmentation

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of type which includes sportswear, footwear, innerwear, socks and outdoor apparel. Geographically, the report classifies the global Functional Apparel Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also includes analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, EU5, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report includes Y-o-Y growth comparison analysis, basis point share analysis and absolute opportunity in the market, market attractiveness and prominent trends globally. Furthermore, report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players categorized in sportswear, footwear, socks, innerwear and outdoor apparel in the global functional apparel market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players. Major players and premium/performance brands are profiled in the functional apparel market. Furthermore, major players and premium/performance brand profiled contains company overview, financial information, SWOT analysis, business strategy and product portfolio such as product claims, key brands and price range.

Key players profiled in the global functional apparel market are categorized as the market players and premium/performance brands playing major role in five categories which are sportswear, outdoor apparel, socks, innerwear and footwear. Further, market players considered in functional apparel market are Addidas, Nike Inc., Columbia, Under Armour Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., New Balance Inc., Puma, Patagonia, Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Asics Corporaton, Wacoal, Victoria Secret, Pink (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, True & Co.(PVH Corporation), Hanesbrand Inc., Jockey International, Hugo boss, Russell Brands, LLC. and Umbro. Further, premium/performance brand are Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH, Merrell, Montane, RHONE, VF Corporation, Geox, Berghaus Limited (Pentland Brands Limited), RY International, Polar Stuff, Red Wing Shoe Company, Playboy Enterprises, Triumph International, Thai Sock Co., Ltd., Mountain Equipment, PENFIELD, THORLO, Inc., 2(x)ist, Inc., Admiral Sportswear Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Bata Corporation, Brooks Sports, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), Clarus Corporation (Black Diamond Equipment), Fenix Outdoor International AG, Cole and Parker Co., Kappa, etnies, Fila, Inc., French Connection, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway) and Gainup Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Functional Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Innerwear Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Footwear Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Socks Non-Athletic Socks



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

To analyze and research the global Functional Apparel status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Functional Apparel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Functional Apparel Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Functional Apparel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.