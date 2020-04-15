Functional Carbohydrates Market Competitive Analysis 2020-2027 And Key Players Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG

Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic, low glycemic and slow digestible carbohydrates, which are used in functional food and beverages as they promotes reduction in the blood level response. These functional carbohydrates play a vital role in enhancing immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes and supporting energy and weight management. These functional carbohydrates are available in syrup and powder form and have various functions such as sweetener, nutritional supplement, whipping agent, stabilizers, firming agent, gelling agent and others. These functional carbohydrates are used as an ingredient or additives in functional food, bakery items, dairy products, cereals, malt beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. All these benefits along with their wide applications have driven the growth of the functional carbohydrates market.

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Fr?res, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. and Foodchem International Corporation.

Moreover, rise in concern regarding appearance among consumers has fueled the demand for cosmetics such as anti-aging products. Functional carbohydrates such as hyaluronic acid and cyclodextrin, are used as an ingredient in cosmetics products such as anti-aging products and help promote a youthful appearance. Thus, these factors fuel the growth of the functional carbohydrates market. However, high price of functional carbohydrates such as Isomalt, increase the price of the final products over its substitutes such as HFCS 42, which is expected to hamper the growth of the functional carbohydrates market. On the contrary, rise in health issues has encouraged consumers to opt for products that are made from healthy ingredients, which can support their general fitness. Functional carbohydrates such as Palatinose and Isomalt, support energy and weight management, maintain the blood sugar level and reduce the risk of heart attack. Thus, rise in awareness about these benefits is expected to persuade manufacturers to produce products that contain functional carbohydrates. This factor is anticipated to boost the functional carbohydrates market in the upcoming years.

