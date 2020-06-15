Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2027 Major Growth By Cargill BASF SE Dowdupont Archer Daniels Midland Company Arla Foods

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2025, from USD 67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The key players operating in the global functional food ingredients market are –

Cargill

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

The other players in the market are Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Biocatalysts, Roquette Freres, and CHR. Hansen and Kemin Industries, Beneo, Miller, Royal Cosun, A B Miller Plc, Anheuser-usch InBev, Carlsberg Group among other.

Competitive Analysis:

The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.

Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.

Segmentation: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

By Type

(Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals),

Source

(Natural Source, Synthetic Source),

Application

(Food, Beverages),

Health Benefit

(Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity , Nutritive Health , Weight Management),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Market Restraint:

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

