Furniture Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

The size of Furniture Market was registered at USD 576.31 billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross USD 886.83 billion by 2026. Between the period 2019- 2026, the Furniture Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%. Proliferating demand for modular and ready to assemble furniture is providing a strong growth outlook with increasing consumer expectations for shorter delivery time.

The wooden segment dominates the industry share and is anticipated to showcase continual growth outlook over the projected timeframe. Timeless design and natural texture of wooden furniture provides aesthetic appeal and peerless structural integrity. Wooden furniture has an array of natural material and texture options, providing consumers with a wide variety of alternatives. Developed and emerging economies across the globe are enhancing their domestic wood imports to fulfill regional demand. For instance, according to United Nations Economic Commission (UNEC) in 2016, China imported over 6.5 million m3 of tropical sawn hardwood as compared to 5.5 million m3 in 2015, justifying growing domestic and export market. Residential sector is one of the largest catalysts for wood and furniture consumption and is anticipated to remain a dominant sector during the forecast timeframe. According to APA, in 2017, the residential sector experienced a growth of around 2.5% in plywood consumption as compared to 2016. Further, a growing housing sector in emerging nations is positively influencing the furniture industry growth.

Industry Growth drivers –

Change in consumer buying behavior due to transformation in living styles across the globe

Rising replacement of aging infrastructure

Technological advancements in the furniture industry fueling market growth

Asia Pacific is one of the major producers and consumers for furniture. Multiple factors including improving economic conditions, fast-paced growth in the construction industry, and increasing disposable income are providing an opportunistic scenario for industry expansion. Low labor cost coupled with the availability of subsidized land is attracting industry players to set up manufacturing units in regions such as China, Thailand, and Indonesia. Government efforts to support the domestic furniture industry are complementing furniture market expansion. For instance, the Russian Government signed a decree for 2 years that prohibits public procurement of foreign-produced furniture products starting from December 2017. This is anticipated to support domestic furniture production in Russia.