Future Analysis and Scope of Probiotics Market 2022 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players like BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

Probiotics are microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, that are very useful to sustain the balance of intestinal microbial in human and animal body. Probiotic ingredients stimulate natural digestive juices and enzymes in the body to ensure proper functioning of the digestive system. In addition, probiotics protect healthy organisms from harmful microorganisms. Nowadays, probiotic products find applications to diagnose mental illness and treat digestive problems & neurological disorders.

Moreover, they strengthen the human immune system, protect proteins & lipids from oxidative destruction, and reduce body pathogens. Probiotic ingredients can be administered through food or in the form of supplements. In addition, these ingredients are sold in the form of capsules, tablets, powders, and gel.

The major factor that boosts the market growth is increase in consumer preference for natural products. Rise in concerns of consumers on preventive healthcare and effectiveness of probiotic bacteria on health drive the market growth. The demand of probiotics has increased due to upsurge in consumption of functional foods, which have potentially positive effects on health apart from providing basic nutrition.

Besides, factors such as ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal feed in several countries, increase in product innovations in the form of chocolates, biscuits & others, increased demand of probiotic based medicines for chronic diseases such as diarrhea & bowel diseases drives the market growth. In addition, increase in disposable income and improved standards of living in developing economies supplement the market growth.

