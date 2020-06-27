Future with Rigid Packaging Market 2023|key players like Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation

Rigid Packaging include rigid containers made from plastics, glass, wood, metals and other materials. These materials are used to from a box, tray or case and the final product. The final packaged product can be without printing or can feature one or two color printing schemes, or even feature high performance graphics. Rigid packaging is generally sealed with adhesives, tape or staples. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing consumer landscape.

Request for sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013294

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reynolds Group Holding and Tetra Pak International.

The global rigid packaging market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer goods demand, improving packaging recycling rates, and low cost of rigid plastic packaging. However, the rigid packaging market growth is restrained by factors such as increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials, Eurozone economic uncertainty, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations.

The global rigid packaging market is segmented based on material type, end-user industries, and geography. Based on materials, the rigid packaging market is categorized into plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, glass and others. Plastics was the most dominant material type in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $305.21 billion by 2023.

Purchase this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013294

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Rigid Packaging Market Landscape

4. Rigid Packaging Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Rigid Packaging Market Analysis- Global

6. Rigid Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2023 – Type Of Provider

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2023 – Application

8. Global Market Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Rigid Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.