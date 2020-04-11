G-fast Chips Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2026

The global G-fast Chips market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the G-fast Chips market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global G-fast Chips market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of G-fast Chips market. The G-fast Chips market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

There is as long list of companies that have invested in G-fast chips and this is an indication of the growth that is yet to come. The leading companies include Infineon Technologies, Sckipio, Arris, Division, Electron, Ikanos, Lantiq, Freescale Semiconductor, PMC-Sierra, Shenzhen Chaoyue Electronics, Pulse, Shantou New Tideshine, BroadLight, Analog Devices, Cavium, IXYS Integrated Circuits, Marvell, Broadcom, Shenzhen Tianxiaowei Electronics Co., Ltd., MediaTek / Ralink Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sky Foundation, and ZTE. Of these, Sckipio, Lantiq, Broadcom, and Ikanos dominate the G-fast chips market.

While it is true that G-fast chips are yet to make their commercial debut, start-up Sckipio Technologies already has a reason to celebrate. Last December, the company revealed and delivered a highly integrated 4 port G-fast chip. The start-up received immediate response from carriers across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, with carriers showing interest and faith in the chips. Trials were scheduled within months and Sckipio revealed that after the US$10 million Series A funding, the company had managed to raise US$17 million in Series B. It will be interesting to see what the competitors have in store to challenge SckipioÃ¢â¬â¢s offering.

