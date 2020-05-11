Gaming Mouse & Keyboards Market Segmentation, Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Gaming Mouse & Keyboards Market studies are engineered to provide gamers with higher-end performance and a great gaming experience. Gaming keyboards often have a variety of programmable keys for use in or out of game. They are often backlit, and may feature a thicker coating of paint on the most used gaming keys (w, a, s, d, space). They’re also more suitable for long time use by (usually) being built in a more robust fashion, and are made so that they won’t hurt the user’s hands after a period of long use.

This report focuses on the Gaming Mouse & Keyboards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Taiwan is the largest production area of Gaming Mouse & Keyboards, which took 45.40% percent of the production market in 2016. And as the market growth rate in developing countries is much faster than the speed in developed countries.

The global Gaming Mouse & Keyboards industry mainly concentrates in the North America, Europe, China and Taiwan. the global leading players in this market are Razer, Corsair, A4TECH, Logitech and RAPOO, which accounts for about 58.87% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep stable increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Gaming keyboards can also come with a variety of useful features from a windows key disable switch to a LCD screen. Gaming Mouse is specifically designed for use in computer games. They typically employ a wide array of controls and buttons and have designs that differ radically from traditional mice. It is also common for gaming mice, especially those designed for use in real-time strategy games such as StarCraft, or in multiplayer online battle arena games such as Data 2 to have a relatively high sensitivity, measured in dots per inch (DPI).

Some advanced mice from gaming manufacturers also allow users to customize the weight of the mouse by adding or subtracting weights to allow for easier control. Ergonomic quality is also an important factor in gaming mice, as extended gameplay times may render further use of the mouse to be uncomfortable. Some mice have been designed to have adjustable features such as removable and/or elongated palm rests, horizontally adjustable thumb rests and pinky rests.

Gaming Mouse & Keyboards Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Razer

Corsair

A4TECH

Logitech

RAPOO

Genius (KYE Systems Corp)

SteelSeries

MADCATZ

Roccat

Mionix

COUGAR

AZio

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gaming Mouse

Gaming Keyboards

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Entertainment Place

Private Used

