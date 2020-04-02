Gaming Simulators Market Growth and Forecast To 2025: Leading Players CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies, ELEETUS, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Gaming Simulators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by component, game type, and end-user, the global gaming simulators market was valued at US$ 3,526.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,562.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gaming simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

One of the major reasons for high adoption of gaming simulators is the ability to provide real life experience. The simulators being used nowadays provide closest possible real life experience to the game that the simulators are working on. For instance, in the racing games, the simulators used provide an exact experience of driving a vehicle in the real-life racing. In the other games as well, the simulators being developed try to imitate the real life experience of playing the game. Furthermore, increasing competition for being in the top list of the players of the game in the whole world is increasing the adoption of the simulators for a better experience and lowering the rate of mistakes committed in the game to increase their ranking in the world game. As the number of players in the online games are increasing and opting for simulators for a better gameplay and better ranking, the market for gaming simulators will keep on increasing in the coming years.

The global gaming simulators market has been segmented on the basis of component into software and hardware. On the basis of game type, the gaming simulators market is categorized into racing, shooting, fighting, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into entertainment and education & training. Geographically, the global gaming simulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The racing game sector is expected to witness a rapid growth and drive the growth of gaming simulators market. The key players profiled in the report are CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies, ELEETUS, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc., Playseat, Simxperience, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Vesaro, Cruden B.V., and AEON SIMULATORS LIMITED.

The report segments the global Gaming Simulators market as follows:

Global Gaming Simulators Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Integrated Computing

Others

Global Gaming Simulators Market – By Game Type

Racing

Shooting

Fighting

Others

Global Gaming Simulators Market – By End-User

Entertainment

Education & Training

