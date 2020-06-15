GaN and SiC Power Device Market Analysis Report by 2026

In a recent study published by QY Research, titled “Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Research Report”, analysts offer an in-depth analysis of the global GaN and SiC Power Device market. The study analyzes the various aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the GaN and SiC Power Device market. The different areas covered in the report are GaN and SiC Power Device market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, competitive landscape, value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views

Major Key Player operating in this report are: , Infineon, CREE (Wolfspeed), ROHM, ST, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Littelfuse, Global Power Technology, BASiC Semiconductor GaN and SiC Power Device

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GaN and SiC Power Device industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GaN and SiC Power Device manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GaN and SiC Power Device industry.

Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Segment By Type:

, GaN Power Semiconductors, SiC Power Semiconductors GaN and SiC Power Device

Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Segment By Application:

, Consumer Electronics, New Energy and Photovoltaic, Rail and Transportation, Industrial Motors, UPS Power Supply, New Energy Vehicles, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While GaN and SiC Power Device market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. The keyword market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GaN and SiC Power Device industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GaN and SiC Power Device Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 GaN Power Semiconductors

1.4.3 SiC Power Semiconductors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 New Energy and Photovoltaic

1.5.4 Rail and Transportation

1.5.5 Industrial Motors

1.5.6 UPS Power Supply

1.5.7 New Energy Vehicles

1.5.8 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 GaN and SiC Power Device Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 GaN and SiC Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 GaN and SiC Power Device Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top GaN and SiC Power Device Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top GaN and SiC Power Device Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by GaN and SiC Power Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 GaN and SiC Power Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players GaN and SiC Power Device Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into GaN and SiC Power Device Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 GaN and SiC Power Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America GaN and SiC Power Device Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Device Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Device Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa GaN and SiC Power Device Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 U.A.E Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 U.A.E GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 U.A.E GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 U.A.E GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Infineon

11.1.1 Infineon Company Details

11.1.2 Infineon Business Overview

11.1.3 Infineon Introduction

11.1.4 Infineon Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

11.2 CREE (Wolfspeed)

11.2.1 CREE (Wolfspeed) Company Details

11.2.2 CREE (Wolfspeed) Business Overview

11.2.3 CREE (Wolfspeed) Introduction

11.2.4 CREE (Wolfspeed) Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 CREE (Wolfspeed) Recent Development

11.3 ROHM

11.3.1 ROHM Company Details

11.3.2 ROHM Business Overview

11.3.3 ROHM Introduction

11.3.4 ROHM Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ROHM Recent Development

11.4 ST

11.4.1 ST Company Details

11.4.2 ST Business Overview

11.4.3 ST Introduction

11.4.4 ST Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 ST Recent Development

11.5 ON Semiconductor

11.5.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

11.5.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

11.5.3 ON Semiconductor Introduction

11.5.4 ON Semiconductor Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

11.6 Mitsubishi Electric

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

11.7 Fuji Electric

11.7.1 Fuji Electric Company Details

11.7.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview

11.7.3 Fuji Electric Introduction

11.7.4 Fuji Electric Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

11.8 Littelfuse

11.8.1 Littelfuse Company Details

11.8.2 Littelfuse Business Overview

11.8.3 Littelfuse Introduction

11.8.4 Littelfuse Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

11.9 Global Power Technology

11.9.1 Global Power Technology Company Details

11.9.2 Global Power Technology Business Overview

11.9.3 Global Power Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Global Power Technology Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Global Power Technology Recent Development

11.10 BASiC Semiconductor

11.10.1 BASiC Semiconductor Company Details

11.10.2 BASiC Semiconductor Business Overview

11.10.3 BASiC Semiconductor Introduction

11.10.4 BASiC Semiconductor Revenue in GaN and SiC Power Device Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 BASiC Semiconductor Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

