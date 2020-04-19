GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
EpiGaN
SCIOCS
GLC Semiconductor Group
IGSS GaN
Homray Material Technology
POWDEC K.K.
Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd
Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd
Atecom Technology Co., Ltd
CorEnergy Semiconductor Co. Ltd
Air Water Inc
Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd
Ceramicforum Co., Ltd
GaN Epitaxial Wafers Breakdown Data by Type
MOCVD Method
MBE Method
GaN Epitaxial Wafers Breakdown Data by Application
Electric Vehicles
5G Communications
High-Speed Rails
Radars
Robotics
Others
GaN Epitaxial Wafers Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
GaN Epitaxial Wafers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives
