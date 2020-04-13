Gas Insulated Substation Market to Record a Healthy CAGR of 19.4% By 2025: ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton, General Electric Company

The global gas insulated substation market is expectant to reach US$ 41,059.8 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 15,416.1 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The world is experiencing a significant rise in demand for energy efficient power generation systems as the power consumption has increased heavily over the past decades. It is anticipated that, the power consumption will grow further with the increased usage of electronic gadgets, vehicles, and electronic appliances in the developed countries as well as in few developing countries.

This has led to adoption of gas insulated substations (GIS), which is highly energy efficient and can transmit more than 5 times of power as compared to the conventional system which is air insulated substation. Moreover, the global power transmission and distribution companies are witnessing a huge lack in space allocation for set up of the new air insulate substation, which requires larger space as compared to gas insulated substation. The gas insulated substations are compact in size which is approximately 10 time to the conventional substations, and are two to three times more capable of insulation. In addition, the active parts or components in a gas insulated substation (GIS) are protected by sealing them with Sulphur hexafluoride from deterioration which occur when exposed to atmospheric air, moisture and contamination among other factors. Thus, owing to these factors, the market for gas insulated substation is anticipated to grow over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The global gas insulated substation market is categorized on basis geography into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global gas insulated substation market in 2016, followed by Middle East and Africa. Japan being key investor in Asia Pacific region led the gas insulated substation market in 2016 and is also estimated to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton, General Electric Company, Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Toshiba International Corporation among others.

The demand for mobile gas insulated substations has gained significant traction in the global gas insulated substation market across different region in order to generate maximum power in areas with confined lands. The major advantage of gas insulated substations is the compact size of the system over air insulated substations. Owing to this factor, the mining sector, construction industry, oil & gas industry, as well as marine ports are increasingly adopting the mobile gas insulated substations. The primary advantage of mobile gas insulated substations is it can be easily moved to one place to another and can be reconfigured according to the project that changes over a period. Another benefit of mobile gas insulated substations is that the systems are integrated with high end shock absorbers which allow the vehicle to move through rough terrains. Moreover, these mobile gas insulated substations are capable of operating at harsh temperatures with disruptions and are corrosion resistant. The electromagnetic compatibility integrated in the mobile gas insulated substations complete protection of operating personnel and surrounding environment as well as reduces the overall noise to absolute minimum. Thus, the growing popularity of mobile based substation is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the gas insulated substation market players in the coming years.

In the global gas insulated substation market for the power transmission & distribution segment by application, the power transmission and distribution is the main function of gas insulated substations, where the power generated from power plants are received and then transmitted to various region situated at a long distance from the power generation plants. The major advantage of installing GIS to transmit and distribute power is the compact design of gas insulated substations, which enables the substation to be installed in a confined space. The GIS are compact in design but are capable of transmitting and distributing heavy loads than the power of an air insulated substation. The market for gas insulated substation is poised to grow during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, owing to the up gradation of existing or traditional power transmission and distribution centers in few developed countries to gas insulated substations, which provide more power over a longer distance. Thus, the power transmission & distribution segment by application for gas insulated substation market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The report segments the global gas insulated substation market as follows:

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market – By Voltage Types

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market – By Application

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

