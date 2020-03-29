Gas Separation Membrane Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets, Trade, Commodity Review Of Long-Term Forecasts 2018 – 2028

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study on gas separation membrane offers a ten-year forecast for the global gas separation membrane market between 2018 and 2028. The gas separation membrane market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for the gas separation membrane market study has been represented from 2018 to 2028. This gas separation membrane market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain and pricing chain analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global gas separation membrane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. The growing natural gas and shale gas production and increasing gas processing projects around the globe are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of gas separation membranes in the global market.

A gas separation membrane is a pivotal component which is installed in a gas separation system. The gas separation membrane is a selective barrier which separates process gases from a feed of mixed gases owing to the selective permeability of the membrane material which is different for different gases.

This XploreMR report carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as material type, construction type, application, end use industry and region. This gas separation membrane market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section of the report covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Martial Type

Construction Type

Application

End Use

Region

Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane

Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate & Frame Module

Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin – Paraffin Separation

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The gas separation membrane report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global gas separation membrane market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors and industry factors affecting the gas separation membrane market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the gas separation membrane report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global gas separation membrane market.

Subsequent sections of the gas separation membrane report provide value (US$) and volume (New Sales in Units) projections for the on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global gas separation membrane market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

All the above sections evaluate the present gas separation membrane market scenario and growth prospects in the global market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the gas separation membrane market and identify the right opportunities available.

Another key feature of this gas separation membrane report is the analysis of all key segments in the gas separation membrane market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the gas separation membrane market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and installation of gas separation membrane across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the gas separation membrane market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the gas separation membrane market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the gas separation membrane market report includes gas separation membrane manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the gas separation membrane market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, UBE Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., DIC Corporation, Evonik Industries, Mahler AGS, Atlas Copco AB, GENERON LLC, GRASYS JSC and GMT Membrantechnik GmbH.

