Gas Turbine Market Trends, Scope, Leading Key Players Share and Business Opportunity By 2024

As per new gas turbine market forecast report by IMARC Group, the global market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. Gas turbine refers to a type of internal combustion (IC) engine that generates electric current by converting natural gases and liquid fuels like kerosene, propane or fuel oil into mechanical energy. These turbines have a relatively lower operational cost as compared to other alternatives. They are also extremely durable and efficient while having less operational failure and downtime. Apart from this, these turbines offer high speed, which results in quicker power generation and provides better service in minimal time. As a result, these turbines are widely utilized in industrial processes for mechanical drives, propulsion systems, and automobiles for supercharging systems.

Some of the top key players being: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens, GE, MHPS, Ansaldo, Harbin Electric, OPRA, MAN Diesel, Solar Turbines, Vericor Power, BHEL, Centrax, Zorya, Caterpillar, General Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Global Gas Turbine Market Trends:

The rising demand for electricity from across the globe is one of the major factors spurring the growth of the market. With extreme global climatic conditions and changing lifestyles, the adoption rates of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system are escalating which, in turn, is increasing the consumption of power. Additionally, developing economies are constantly in the requirement of uninterrupted power supply, which has led to the rising demand for gas turbines across these countries. Moreover, growing concerns regarding the adverse environmental effects of traditionally used power generation technologies have provided a thrust to the market growth. Since gas turbines significantly reduce carbon emissions, they have emerged as an environment-friendly alternative. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the efficiency of the turbines. For instance, General Electric (GE) Power has announced its 9HA units which will enable the conversion of fuel to electricity at a cost-effective rate.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

2. Open Cycle Gas Turbine

Market Breakup by Design Type:

1. Heavy Duty (Frame) Type

2. Aeroderivative Type

Market Breakup by Rated Capacity:

1. Above 300 MW

2. 120-300 MW

3. 40-120 MW

4. Less Than 40 MW

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Power Generation

2. Mobility

3. Oil and Gas

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

