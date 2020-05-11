Gene Synthesis Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Development, Forecast to 2027

Gene synthesis is a technique of synthetic biology which is used to create artificial genes in the laboratory. The technique is used for molecular cloning, creating fusion proteins, or achieving sufficiently high protein expression levels. The global gene synthesis market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at USD 2,866.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025.

The increasing investments & funds, especially for the development of a new enzymatic approach to DNA synthesis is expected to propel the growth for the global gene synthesis market. The technology platform, and other related resources are helping the company to accelerate the development of the gene synthesis. Companies have also increased their research and development funds for the enhancement of the gene synthesis. Additionally, in 2016, Twist Bioscience raised its revenue with US$ 61 million for the scale-up and commercial operation of the silicon chip-based high throughput low-cost gene synthesis platform.

The major players operating in the gene synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, ATUM, GENEWIZ and among others.

The report segments the global gene synthesis market as follows:

Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Products & Services

Consumables

Software

Services

Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research & Developmental Activities

Others

Global Gene Synthesis Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostics Laboratories

Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

The global gene synthesis market is highly competitive and driven by large number of agreements, collaboration and partnerships. For instance, in July 2017 Twist Bioscience signed an agreement with Synbio Technologies. The aim of the agreement is to provide the next generation DNA manufacturing and long-length DNA assembly at a commercial scale to customers across the globe.

