Generic Oncology Drugs Market Inclination towards Personalized Medicine

Cancer personalize medicine involves the study of individuals genetic make up for tumor growth. By studying patient’s genetic make-up, the oncologist may customize the treatment depending on the patient’s genetic mutations. For instance, Mutations in ALK, KRAS and EGFR lead to lung cancer. However, identifying the type of mutation in the lung cancer patient provides crucial information for the type of treatment. Prior to personalize medicine all patients received the same treatment for a particular type of cancer. However with the advent of personalized medicine, the patient is given treatment on basis of his/her genetic make-up. Patient’s tissue is excised to carry out the genetic diagnosis process. Due to these advantages of tailoring the treatment based on individuals genetic profile, the personalize medicine approach is likely to create many opportunities for the generic oncology drugs market.

The generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in the generic oncology drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to sustain their position in the market. Recently in July 2019, Drug maker Pfizer Inc. has agreed to spin off its generic drugs business and combine it with Mylan, a move that leaves Pfizer with more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar

The key factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing generic drug launches and benefits offered by the generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, inclination towards the personalized medicine for cancer is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. Asia Pacific generic oncology drugs market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed by the key driving factors such as development of generics at mass scale, increasing exports by Indian manufacturers, new trade agreements by Asian companies with international players for sales, distribution as well as research collaborations as well as launch of innovative and novel generics for cancer treatment. The market for generic oncology drugs in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach US$ 7,692.32 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,299.63 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 6.9% during the forecast period.

