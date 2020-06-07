Genomics Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Genomics Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the genomics market include Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Eurofins, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising implementation of human genetics study for consumer wellness intends to optimize preventive care for common chronic diseases is driving the market growth. In addition, rising investments from government bodies, funding agencies, and biotechnology companies for R&D are further fuelling market growth. On the other hand, high cost of equipment used in genomics is likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, higher acceptance of the sequencing procedure and rising applications in genomics is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of genomics.

Market Segmentation

The broad genomics market has been sub-grouped into product & services, technology, application and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

By End-User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for genomics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

