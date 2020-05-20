GEO Satellite Market Future Growth till 2025 | Orbital ATK, JSC Information Satellite Systems, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, Lockheed Martin, SSL, Thales Alenia Space, Ball Aerospace & Technologies, AeroAstro

The “Global GEO satellite Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GEO satellite industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global GEO satellite market with detailed market segmentation by orbit type, application and geography. The global GEO satellite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the GEO satellite market.

A GEO satellite is an earth-orbiting satellite which is fixed over one spot above the equator. These satellites remain permanently in the same area of the sky without movement. The geostationary orbit lies on the same plane as the equator, whereas the geosynchronous orbit has a different inclination which are the two different orbit types for GEO satellites. Increased power and increased number of transponders mounted on these type of satellites are anticipated to trend over in the coming years for the GEO satellites.

Increasing demand of consumer service, media market and mobility & government are some of the major driving factors of GEO satellite market whereas high development cost is a restraining factor to this market. High design and manufacturing costs are expected to pose a serious challenge to the market. However, advancing technological moves in the space technology coupled with increasing Government investments is one of the best opportunities for the market players operating in the GEO satellite market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Orbital ATK

2. JSC Information Satellite Systems

3. Boeing Defense, Space & Security

4. Airbus Defence and Space

5. OHB SE

6. Lockheed Martin

7. SSL

8. Thales Alenia Space

9. Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

10. AeroAstro, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GEO satellite market based on by orbit type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall GEO satellite market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

