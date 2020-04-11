Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Adventure Tourism Industry

The Global Adventure Tourism Market is expected to grow from USD 562.12 billion in 2018 to USD 1,576.36 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global Adventure Tourism market is expected to reach USD 1,576.36 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2018 to 2026. The adventure tourism refers travel or exploring with a certain amount of risk faced during the vacation. Adventure tourism involves various activities such as climbing, hiking, rafting, caving, and others. Tourism is one of the most significant growing sectors, among which adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments. Tourism industry are continuously working on leveraging innovative better consumer experience and also focusing on increasing the consumer stay. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in the functioning and operating of adventure tourism.

Market Overview:

Adventure Tourism industry is at an edge of exponential growth, globally. Furthermore, travellers are interested to visit unexplored destinations for enjoyment. In addition, significant increase in government initiatives in the form of private and public partnership to promote tourism drives the growth of the global adventure tourism market. There has been increase in spending capability of the tourist which also accelerates the demand for adventure tourism market during the forecast period. However, risk involved in unpredictable weather condition and adventure travelling restricts the adventure tourism market growth. Moreover, increase in trend of social media is anticipated to hold a potential opportunity for the market growth, for instance, facebook and instagram had become the preferred social networking sites among travellers to get the best travel deals.

The major key Vendors includes in the adventure tourism market are Travelopia, REI Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, Butterfield & Robinson, Austin Adventures, Natural Habitat Adventures, Mountain Travel Sobek

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global adventure tourism market by type, activity, type of traveller, age group, sales channel and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global adventure tourism market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the adventure tourism market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of type, activity, type of traveller, age group, sales channel, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the adventure tourism market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

