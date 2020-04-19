Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Depression Screening Industry

Depression Screening Market, By Disease (Anxiety, Depression, Mood Disorders, Bipolar Disorders, Eating Disorders and Psychotic Disorders), By Diagnosis (Lab Tests, Psychological Test, and Depression Screening Tests) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Depression affects projected one in every 15 adults and affects almost one in six people experience depression at some time in life. Depression can attack at any age however on average it is observed during late teens to mid-20s. Females are more probable than men to experience the depression related disorders.

According to latest estimations from World Health Organization (WHO), over 300 million people are now having depression with increase of over 18% from 2005 to 2015. Depression is kind of psychological condition that causes persons to experience loss of interest, depressed mood, feelings of low or no self-worth, disturbed appetite or sleep, low energy, and a poor concentration. An individual suffering from depression experiences strong emotions of hopelessness, anxiety, negativity and helplessness.

Growing prevalence of various psychological disorder is one of major driver for market growth. Furthermore, increasing funding for R and D and clinical trials are further supporting the growth of market. Additionally, growing awareness about the disorders and treatments, prompt adoption of the new therapies and treatments, and the technological advancement are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Diseases

Anxiety

Eating Disorders

Mood Disorders

Bipolar Disorders

Depression

Psychotic Disorders

By Diagnosis

Psychological Test

Depression Screening Test

Lab Tests

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Based on type of disease, the market has been divided into anxiety, depression, mood disorders, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and other psychological behaviours and disorders. Anxiety is largest segment and is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR in the meantime, depression is fastest growing segment.

Further based on diagnosis, market has been characterized into psychological tests, depression screening tests, laboratory tests, and others. Psychological tests are most common form of diagnosis and evaluation of this segment is anticipated to reach considerably higher revenue by 2026.

Regional Overview

The North America holds is the largest market share of the market. This is largely due to the up-to-date treatment and diagnostic options available. Investigation for the psychological health is well funded and also awareness of psychological health disorders, there is demand for various depression and psychological health screening in the region, particularly in nations such as U.S and Canada.

Europe, with the second largest market share, is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period. This is due to the similar growth patterns as North America. Germany, the U.K and France are the top markets in this region, and have a strong existence of the major players which further impact the growth.

Competitor overview

Some of major strategies followed by the players operating in global depression screening market include innovation, and acquisition & mergers, product development. North America witnessed high demand for the screening and diagnostic tests due to broad market size and the greater spending power. Furthermore, China Japan, and India are anticipated among the top fastest-growing markets for the depression screening market in the coming years. Pfizer PLC and Eli Lilly are two of the noticeable market players in global depression screening market.

Key Players

AstraZeneca Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Allergan Eli Lilly Novartis AG Alkermes Pfizer

