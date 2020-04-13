Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Kidney Stone Industry

Growing cases of the kidney stone disorder, increase in the demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) procedures, and augmented awareness about product are few factors propelling the market. According to study published in the National Center for the Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the urolithiasis affects almost 12% of world population.

In addition, almost 13% of men and around 7% of the women develop the kidney stone during their life. Nephrostomy devices support in restoring the urine flow over blocked ureters and return kidney to normal function. Growing popularity of various minimally invasive processes is further driving the market growth. Moreover, rising cases of the lifestyle-related disorders are expected to contribute to market expansion. Improving healthcare structure in the developing economies is also prompting the global market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Guidewires

Nephrostomy Catheters

Drainage Tubes

Sheath Dilators

Others

By End User

Emergency Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Guidewires segment is anticipated to hold the maximum share of Kidney Stone Market during the forecast period due to non-invasive nature of product. Rising elderly population, and the prevalence of bladder and urinary disorders are anticipated to increase demand for the product, thus influencing growth of the segment.

The companies of guidewire are concentrating on collaborations with healthcare practitioners to rise their customer base and also, to strengthen their presence in industry. Henceforth, such initiatives by manufacturers and the presence of well-established and experienced practitioners in developed economies is anticipated to increase demand for guidewires. Technological progressions in devices, such as institution of balloon dilation catheter with the original multilayer technology, are further expected to offer the lucrative opportunities to market.

Regional Overview

North America dominated the global market in 2019. It is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the future as well owing to favourable reimbursement policies, growing awareness for the product, accessibility of highly experienced physicians, and the presence of well-established facilities in the region. Furthermore, quick adoption of the technologically advanced products is anticipated to drive market in region. Growing funding by the government for R&D actions in the surgical devices and the procedures is further positively affecting the North America market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026 due to growing cases of the kidney disorders, government initiatives, and numerous programs by the NGOs to raise consciousness about product. Moreover, incidence of large number of the key companies in India and India is further contributing to market growth. Rapidly growing medical tourism market in emerging economies of APAC is further anticipated to boost product demand, thus augmenting market growth.

Key Players

Teleflex, Inc.; Cardinal Health; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Cook Medical; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Coloplast Group; Olympus Corp.; Argon Medical; Uresil LLC. Boston Scientific

Competitor overview

The company’s focus more on the new product development, the technological advancements, and mergers and acquisition to strengthen their position in global market. For instance, Cook Medical launched Universa, in Feb 2019, with two sets of percutaneous urinary drainage. The product includes ureteral stents and foley catheters in different conformation and sizes to meet specific references and the needs of patients and physician.

