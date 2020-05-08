Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Report Top-Companies Offerings and Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027

Glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) is a fiber-reinforced concrete which are used in exterior building fa?ade panels and as architectural precast concrete. Reduced construction time and cost and upsurge in demand for corrosion-resistant materials are some of the key aspects that are likely to drive the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) Market. Also, rise in new construction projects in emerging economies such as China and India is likely to provide new opportunities for the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) Market.

The glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is mainly driven by the rising emphasis on green buildings. The growing penetration in end-use industries is fuelling the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market. Also, rapid urbanization and booming growth of the construction sector in emerging economies are working in favor of the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market. Despite the several advantages offered by glass fiber reinforced concrete, its lower ductility as compared to SRC is limiting its widespread adoption for glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market.

The “Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) with detailed market segmentation by process, and application. The global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market and offers key trends and opportunities in glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market.

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market is segmented on the basis of process, and application. On the basis of process, market is segmented as spray, premix, and hybrid. On the basis of application, market is segmented as commercial application, residential construction, civil and other infrastructure construction.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC)market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market.

The report also includes the profiles of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Ultratech Cement Ltd.

– Formglas Products Ltd

– Willis Construction Co. Inc

– Clark Pacific

– Loveld

– Fibrex

– Betofiber A.S

– Stromberg Architectural

– BB fiberbeton A/S

– Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Ltd.

