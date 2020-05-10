Glass Flake Coating Market to Display Steady Growth; Disruption in Logistics During Covid-19 Pandemic to Hinder Sales

Detailed Study on the Global Glass Flake Coating Market

Glass Flake Coating Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Jotun

Hempel

Chugoku Marine

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paints

RPM International

KCC Corporation

S K Kaken

Berger Paints

Shalimar Paints

BASF

DuluxGroup

Grauer & Weil

Samhwa Paints

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

By Substrate Type

Steel

Concrete

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

