Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2027

The “Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of glass reinforced plastic piping market with detailed market segmentation by resin, application, and geography. The global glass reinforced plastic piping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glass reinforced plastic piping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market globally. This report on ‘Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key Players

Composite Pipes Industry LLC

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Fibrex Corporation

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

Harwal Group

Sarplast SA

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Smithline Reinforced Composites FZC

TECHNOBELL Ltd

Glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes are made from GRP composite materials or glass reinforcements implanted in cured thermoset resins. GRP pipes have dominated the piping industry due to their exceptional corrosion resistance and impact strength. They are preferred over steel and stainless steel pipes owing to superior fatigue resistance, adhesion, low shrinkage, and chemical resistance properties. These pipes are durable and significantly lighter when compared to steel or ductile iron pipes.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Glass Reinforced Plastic Piping market segments and regions.

The global glass reinforced plastic piping market is segmented on the basis of resin and application. Based on resin, the market is segmented as epoxy, polyester, vinyl ester, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as oil & gas, chemicals, wastewater treatment, irrigation, water supply, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass reinforced plastic piping market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The glass reinforced plastic piping market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

