Glass Roofing Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025
The global Glass Roofing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Roofing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Glass Roofing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Roofing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Roofing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Spandrel Glass
Chemical & Material
Asahi Glass Co.
NSG Group
Guardian Glass,LLC
Saint-Gobain
Taiwan Glass
Viracon
Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
Vitrum Glass Group
Toro Aluminum Group of Companies
J.E. Berkowitz
Padiham Glass Ltd
Northwestern Industries, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ceramic Frit Glass
Silicone Coated Glass
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Public Building
Each market player encompassed in the Glass Roofing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Roofing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
