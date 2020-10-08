Global and China DGPS Antenna for Boats Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China DGPS Antenna for Boats market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China DGPS Antenna for Boats market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Differential Global Positioning Systems are enhancements to the Global Positioning System which provide improved location accuracy, in the range of operations of each system, from the 15-meter nominal GPS accuracy to about 10 cm in case of the best implementations. Most GPS receivers have an antenna built in to them. The two most popular types of antennas used in GPS receivers are “patch” and “quadrifilar helix” or “quad helix” for short. This page addresses external GPS antennas which are normally used when stronger satellite signals are needed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China DGPS Antenna for Boats Market

This report focuses on global and China DGPS Antenna for Boats market.

The global DGPS Antenna for Boats market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global DGPS Antenna for Boats Scope and Market Size

DGPS Antenna for Boats market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DGPS Antenna for Boats market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the DGPS Antenna for Boats market is segmented into

Normal frequency

High frequency

Ultra frequency

Segment by Application, the DGPS Antenna for Boats market is segmented into

Commerical

Military

others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The DGPS Antenna for Boats market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the DGPS Antenna for Boats market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and DGPS Antenna for Boats Market Share Analysis

DGPS Antenna for Boats market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in DGPS Antenna for Boats business, the date to enter into the DGPS Antenna for Boats market, DGPS Antenna for Boats product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Harxon Corporation

NovAtel

Trimble

Tallysma

Topcon Positioning Systems

JAVAD GNSS

NavCom Technology

Stonex

Hemisphere GNSS

Sokkia

Leica Geosystems

Spectracom

