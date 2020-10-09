Global and China Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Hospital Foodservice Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Hospital Foodservice Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The hospital foodservice equipment market is a large market where the equipment is specifically designed to cater to the needs of in-patients and visitors coming to the hospital. The main aim of the foodservice department in the hospitals is to provide in-patients with nutritious meals so that they can recover faster. The foodservice department plans on different nutritional models that are tailored to meet the specific health conditions of in-patients.

The recent transformation from the assembly line to the made-to-order system will drive the growth prospects for the global hospital foodservice equipment market in the forthcoming years. This service is for patients who opt for room service and can be made available for pregnant women in the delivery area so that they can consume the food at the right time. This system is gaining traction in the market because it provides nutritional information and supports electronic invoicing and payment option.

The global Hospital Foodservice Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 7326.5 million by 2026, from US$ 6325 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hospital Foodservice Equipment market is segmented into

Beverage Dispensers

Refrigerated Vending Machines

Commercial Freezers

Refrigerators

Segment by Application, the Hospital Foodservice Equipment market is segmented into

Small and Medium Sized Hospitals

Large Sized Hospitals

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hospital Foodservice Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hospital Foodservice Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market Share Analysis

Hospital Foodservice Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hospital Foodservice Equipment business, the date to enter into the Hospital Foodservice Equipment market, Hospital Foodservice Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Ali Group

Cambro

Standex International Corporation

Middleby Corporation

…

