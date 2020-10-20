Global and China Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Intelligent Soft Robotic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Intelligent Soft Robotic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Soft Robotics is the specific subfield of robotics dealing with constructing robots from highly compliant materials, similar to those found in living organisms.

Soft robotics draws heavily from the way in which living organisms move and adapt to their surroundings. In contrast to robots built from rigid materials, soft robots allow for increased flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks, as well as improved safety when working around humans. These characteristics allow for its potential use in the fields of medicine and manufacturing.

Segment by Type, the Intelligent Soft Robotic market is segmented into

Co-Robots

Inflated Robots

Soft Grippers

Wearables

Others

Segment by Application, the Intelligent Soft Robotic market is segmented into

Healthcare

Logistics

Defense

Food & Beverages

Space

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Intelligent Soft Robotic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Intelligent Soft Robotic market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Intelligent Soft Robotic Market Share Analysis

Intelligent Soft Robotic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Intelligent Soft Robotic business, the date to enter into the Intelligent Soft Robotic market, Intelligent Soft Robotic product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings

Empire Robotics, Inc.

F&P Personal Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Franka Emika GmbH

GLI Technology Limited

Soft Robotics, Inc.

Festo

Robotphoenix

Universal Robots

Nachi

Squishy Robotics

