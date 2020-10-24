Global and China Mechanical Probe Station Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Mechanical Probe Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Mechanical Probe Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A mechanical probe station is used to physically acquire signals from the internal nodes of a semiconductor device. The probe station utilizes manipulators which allow the precise positioning of thin needles on the surface of a semiconductor device. If the device is being electrically stimulated, the signal is acquired by the mechanical probe and is displayed on an oscilloscope or SMU.

Segment by Type, the Mechanical Probe Station market is segmented into

Wafer Probe Station

RF Probe Station

LCD/OLED Probe Station

Others

Segment by Application, the Mechanical Probe Station market is segmented into

Semiconductor

Microelectronics

Optoelectronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Mechanical Probe Station market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Mechanical Probe Station market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Mechanical Probe Station Market Share Analysis

Mechanical Probe Station market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Mechanical Probe Station business, the date to enter into the Mechanical Probe Station market, Mechanical Probe Station product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Signatone

FormFactor, Inc.

MicroXact

Micromanipulator

KeithLink Technology Co., Ltd.

LyncéeTec

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics P Ltd

Kreus Design

EverBeing

Inseto

D-Coax

MPI

