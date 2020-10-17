Global and China Monocyanamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Monocyanamide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Monocyanamide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Monocyanamide (CN2H2) is an organic compound, easily soluble in water, ethanol, ether, benzene, chloroform, acetone, etc. It is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds.
Segment by Type, the Monocyanamide market is segmented into
Monocyanamide Cristal
25% Solution
30% Solution
50% Solution
Segment by Application, the Monocyanamide market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Pesticide
Plant Growth Regulator
Dyestuff
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Monocyanamide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Monocyanamide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Monocyanamide Market Share Analysis
Monocyanamide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Monocyanamide business, the date to enter into the Monocyanamide market, Monocyanamide product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
AlzChem AG
Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)
Ningxia Darong
Jiangsu Deda
Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical
Taixingshi Youlian Chemical
Yifeng Biochemical
Nignxia Jiafeng
Shanxi Zhichen Chemical
Ningxia Yulin Chemical
Ningxia Jinhua Chemical
Ningxia Baoma Chemical
Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical
Ningxia Hengkang Technology
Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical
Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology
Taixing Kanglong Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Baosui Chemical
Gulangxinmiao Fine Chemical
