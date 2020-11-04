Global and Japan Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lithium-ion battery electrolyte additives are mainly used in batteries and electrochemical systems. Lithium-ion battery electrolyte additives can remove trace moisture from the battery, prolong battery cycle life, prevent electrolyte deterioration, generate protective films on the electrode surface, and improve battery performance.
Segment by Type, the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is segmented into
Lithium Bissulfonimide (LiFSI)
Vinyl Carbonate (VC)
Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)
1,3-Propanesultone (1,3-PS)
Chloroethylene Carbonate (CEC)
Ethylene Carbonate (EC)
Methyl Ethyl Carbonate
Vinyl Sulfate
Lithium Difluorophosphate
Other
Segment by Function, the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is segmented into
Film-forming Additives
Conductive Additive
Flame Retardant Additives
Overcharge Orotective Additive
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Function segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Share Analysis
Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery business, the date to enter into the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market, Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
HSC CORPORATION
Suzhou Huayi New Energy
L&L Energy and Technology
Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical
BroaHony
Changel Chemical
Rongcheng Qingmu
…
